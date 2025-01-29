Wealth and Poverty

Never has the human race enjoyed such an abundance of wealth, resources and economic power, and yet a huge proportion of the world’s citizens are still tormented by hunger and poverty.

Gaudium et Spes, sec. 4.

As a community, we have an obligation to ensure that every person lives with dignity and has sufficient opportunities for his or her integral development.

Fratelli Tutti, sec. 118.

Jesus despised luxury at the expense of those in poverty. He addresses the economic roots of social injustice by challenging our fear for personal security and greed with regard to material goods. “No one can serve two masters… You cannot serve God and wealth. Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?” (Matthew 6:24-34).

This mandate motivated the early Christian community to live modestly: “all who believed were together and had all things in common; they would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all, as any had need” (Acts 2:44-47).

Today there are many options being explored to address the continued gulf between those living in poverty and those with wealth. These include a commitment to a universal minimum wage; adequate housing; fair and just access to education and healthcare necessary for a dignified life; and revisions of both the benefits’ and taxation systems.

Going Deeper/Further Reading:

__________

< Equality and Respect

Belonging and Community >

<< Back to Section 2: Social Justice in Scripture

__________