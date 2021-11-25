The Day of the Lord – Dies Domini

Sunday is not only the day of faith, but is also the day of hope. Dies Domini §38

Advent is a season of peace and reconciliation in which we prepare for the coming of Christ at Christmas. The Bishops have spoken recently about the importance of our Sunday encounter with Christ through the Eucharist at Mass. The Eucharist is the source and summit of our spiritual and pastoral life.

We recognise that the causes and effects of the pandemic are still present to such a degree that the absolute duty for all to attend the Sunday Eucharistic Celebration cannot yet be fulfilled. However, the Bishops have asked that all Catholics now reflect on the centrality of the Eucharist to our life of faith and take into consideration their personal circumstances and the reasons as to whether they can now attend the Sunday Eucharistic Celebration.

To encourage this process of reflection and to promote the vital, indispensable and irreplaceable place of the Eucharist in our lives, we have produced a series of conversations for Advent called ‘Dies Domini – the Day of the Lord’. Our inspiration comes from Pope Saint John Paul II’s Apostolic Letter of the same name from 1998.

Bishop Mark O’Toole, Lead Bishop for Evangelisation and Discipleship, is looking forward to Catholics encountering the Lord fully in His glorious and Risen Body:

“The Bishops’ Conference is offering a series of podcasts in these days which invite us to reflect carefully on our own situation. Let us look sensitively at what is possible for us in the circumstances of our lives. And if it is possible, let us return to being present physically at Sunday Mass. We can do so safely. The Lord wants us to do so, so that we can encounter Him fully in His glorious and Risen Body. Let us return to Him.”