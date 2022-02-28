Station 8: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider how the women wept with compassion at seeing Jesus in such a pitiable state, streaming with blood as he walked along. ‘Daughters of Jerusalem,’ he said, ‘weep not for me, but for yourselves and for your children.’

My Jesus, laden with sorrows! I weep for the offences I have committed against you because of the pains they have deserved, and still more because of the displeasure they have caused you, who have loved me so much. It is your love, more than the fear of hell, which causes me to weep for my sins.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

For the sins of his own nation,

Saw him hang in desolation,

Till his spirit forth he sent.

