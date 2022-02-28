Station 7: Jesus falls the Second Time

Genuflecting:

V. We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you.

R. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.

Standing:

Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross; a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds in his head and members.

My Jesus, how many times have you pardoned me, and how many times I have fallen again, and begun again to offend you. By the merits of this second fall, give me the grace to persevere in your grace until death. Grant that in all temptations which assail me I may always commend myself to you.

I love you, Jesus, my love, above all things: I repent with my whole heart for having offended you. Never permit me to separate myself from you again. Grant that I may love you always, and then do with me what you will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.

Bruised, derided, cursed, defiled,

She beheld her tender child,

All with bloody scourges rent.

