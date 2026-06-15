Statement on the re-introduction of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Archbishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has expressed his deep disappointment that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will return to parliament in autumn:

“I am deeply disappointed that the previously unsuccessful Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is being reintroduced in the House of Commons. It is likely to be debated in September.

“The Catholic Church opposes this Bill in principle and joins with many other people of faith and none in arguing that we should not cross this watershed.

“The recent debate about this Bill showed how many people found the proposed legislation, even if they accepted it in principle, to be flawed and full of unresolved matters. The majority in the Commons reduced between readings, the Lords identified many shortcomings and bad legislation.

“Many professional bodies argued against this Bill, including the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Royal College of Physicians, whose members would be required to be involved under the provision of the Bill. Disability rights groups, those fighting against eating disorders, and against domestic abuse were highly concerned and considered it dangerous.

“Concerns that were raised remain unresolved. The Bill undermines freedom of conscience for medical professionals and care workers. It also requires care homes and hospices to participate in assisted suicide, threatening not only their future existence but also the wellbeing of their more vulnerable staff. Reintroducing this legislation, once again, places the most vulnerable at risk. I ask MPs to reject this Bill.

“Recent debates have exposed the uneven provision of palliative care across the country. Surely what is now needed to help the terminally ill is an improvement in compassionate, high-quality palliative care, and proper hospice funding. I urge a debate about priorities in healthcare funding, especially for those living with terminal illness.

“Finally, I call on all people of goodwill to join me in work and prayer to prevent this flawed bill from succeeding.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Archbishop of Liverpool

Lead Bishop for Life Issues