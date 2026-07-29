Bishop Collins: Stop fundamentally flawed bill and focus on palliative care

Bishop Peter Collins, the Bishop of East Anglia, has called the reintroduction of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill a “watershed moment for our country”, and has called for greater resources to be directed towards palliative care services.

In a video message, Bishop Collins echoes the voices of his brother bishops, saying that “the Bill is fundamentally flawed, lacking adequate reflection and sufficient scrutiny.”

Among the several problematic issues identified in the draft legislation, Bishop Collins explains:

“The Bill leaves many matters unresolved regarding its practical application and its profound implications for those who are disabled or vulnerable.

“Rather than any consideration of assisted suicide, our society should surely be addressing the need to establish and resource a universal provision of palliative care across the country.”

The Catholic Church opposes the Bill in principle, but Bishop Collins reminds listeners that this is an issue which “necessarily concerns everyone”, not just Christians.

He urges people of all faiths and none to reflect on the promotion and defence of life, explaining that “although faith provides special light and strength, this question arises in every human conscience which seeks the truth and which cares about the future of humanity.”

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.