Statement on the dangers of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Archbishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a statement highlighting the many dangers of the Private Members’ Bill that seeks to legalise assisted suicide:

“The Second Reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is expected to take place in the House of Commons on 11 September. Assisted suicide is a matter of life and death, and it is wholly unsatisfactory that this divisive and flawed bill is being put to parliament again as a Private Members’ Bill without the key issues being addressed. The reduced majority at Third Reading in the Commons and the debate in the Lords showed how flawed the Bill is.

“This matter is urgent. I urge people to contact their Member of Parliament and ask them to vote against this deeply flawed bill at Second Reading. You can do so by using the simple contact form on the Right to Life UK website, the Bishops’ Conference website, or by writing to your MP.

“There are many reasons why this bill should be opposed.

“This bill is wrong in principle. By allowing medical practitioners to help patients end their lives, it will fundamentally alter the founding principles of the National Health Service and undermine the trust which is central to the relationship between patient and clinician.

“As many medical professionals and others have pointed out, the legislation is likely to lead to pressure on the most vulnerable to end their lives through assisted suicide. The safeguards against coercion, pressure and abuse are wholly inadequate.

“Moreover, the bill fails to provide sufficient protection for freedom of conscience for doctors. In addition, health and social care staff could find themselves under pressure to participate in assisted suicide.

“These concerns are shared by the principal professional bodies whose members would be involved in its implementation, including the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

“Rather than improving care for those approaching the end of life, this legislation risks weakening already overstretched palliative care services. Hospices and care homes may be required to facilitate assisted suicide on their premises. This could force some of them to close.

“We need good hospice care and accompaniment at the end of life as we prepare for eternal life. Christ calls us to protect and accompany people to a natural death, caring and alleviating their suffering along the way. This bill is not the merciful solution supporters claim it to be.

“Our Lady, Help of the Sick, pray for us.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool

Resources

Suggested parish newsletter text, resources such as A4 printable posters with QR codes and more can be found by visiting our dedicated section ‘Oppose Assisted Suicide’ on the Bishops’ Conference website.

Contact your MP

You can also use this form to contact your MP to ask that they oppose assisted suicide on Friday, 11 September. Any issues with this form, please visit the Right to Life UK website.