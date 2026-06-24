Statement from the Diocese of Northampton

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Statement on behalf of the Diocese of Northampton

The Diocese of Northampton can confirm that Bishop David Oakley has been charged after an investigation into non-recent safeguarding allegations.

We understand that this will be very distressing for all concerned but cannot comment further on an active legal process.

If you have any safeguarding concerns please contact either the diocesan safeguarding team or the police directly. Our Safeguarding Team can be contacted on 01604 723514 /safeguarding@northamptondiocese.org.

For further resources and support visit our dedicated webpage for victims and survivors and anyone hurt by abuse here.

Please direct all media enquiries to our Diocesan Director of Communications, Neil Roseman on 07725234700 or neil.roseman@northamptondiocese.org