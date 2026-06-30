Northampton Pope Leo appoints Archbishop Richard Moth Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Northampton CBCEW » Pope Leo appoints Archbishop Richar... Bishop » »

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Archbishop Richard Moth as Apostolic Administrator sede plena et ad nutum Sanctæ Sedis of the Diocese of Northampton.

This is a temporary role, by which the Holy See ensures that the pastoral governance of a diocese will continue, when it is not possible for a diocesan Bishop to exercise his office. Therefore, the governance of the Diocese of Northampton is now canonically entrusted to Archbishop Moth.

On hearing of his appointment, Archbishop Richard said:

“I am humbled by the trust which His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has placed in me by assigning me this mission as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Northampton, in addition to my ministry as the Archbishop of Westminster.

“I ask those whom I am called to serve to pray for me, that the Lord will continue to give me His spiritual guidance and wisdom needed to fulfil these duties.”

Archbishop Moth will continue to live and work at Archbishop’s House in Westminster, while providing support to the people and clergy of Northampton.