Pope Leo XIV appoints Fr Stephen Wang as new Bishop of Arundel and Brighton

Rector of the Venerable English College in Rome succeeds Archbishop Richard Moth as the Sixth Bishop of Arundel and Brighton.

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has today appointed Fr Stephen Wang as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton.

Ordained to the priesthood on 3 January 1998, Fr Wang has spent the last five years as Rector of the Venerable English College, one of two English and Welsh seminaries in Rome training men for the priesthood.

On hearing of his appointment, Bishop-elect Stephen Wang, said:

“This appointment has come as a huge surprise. I feel a mixture of gratitude and trepidation; an excitement and curiosity about all that lies ahead; and above all, a sense of peace. I’m grateful to Pope Leo for calling me and putting his trust in me, and to Archbishop Moth for all his care for the Diocese over these years.

“I’m sad to be leaving the Venerable English College, and the Diocese of Westminster. But I am overjoyed at the thought of coming to Arundel and Brighton, getting to know the people, and working together to build God’s Kingdom. Coming from a landlocked diocese where the hills are no bigger than London buses, I look forward to some wild swimming and walks on the South Downs.

“I will need lots of prayers and support. I hope that even with all my weaknesses I can be a loving shepherd, a spiritual father, and a brother as well. I know that if we put the love of Jesus and Mary at the centre of everything we do, and always seek to love and serve one another, then we cannot go wrong. Jesus will guide us through his Holy Spirit, lead us to the Father, and help us to lead others along the same path.”

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, was Bishop of Arundel and Brighton from 2015 to 2026. Reflecting on Fr Wang’s appointment, he said:

“I warmly welcome the appointment of Bishop-elect Stephen Wang as the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton and thank Pope Leo XIV for providing for the needs of the diocese. Bishop-elect Stephen has served the Church in many roles, most recently as the Rector of the Venerable English College in Rome. He will bring a wealth of experience to this role, and I am delighted for both Bishop-elect Stephen and for the people and clergy of Arundel and Brighton.

“I ask all in the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton to pray for him as he prepares to serve as their bishop.”

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Southwark, Archbishop John Wilson, whose ecclesiastical province includes the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, welcomed the new appointment, saying:

“I am delighted that the Holy Father has appointed Fr Stephen Wang as the sixth Bishop of Arundel & Brighton. I welcome him most warmly to the Province.

“Fr Stephen has a real heart for the Lord and a love for God’s people. His passion for formation and mission comes through clearly in his ministry. His work founding the ‘Sycamore’ initiative to share the Christian faith and its relevance today is testament to his commitment to evangelisation.

“Fr Stephen’s many gifts will serve him well as a pastor for the people and clergy of the diocese. I pray that the Lord blesses him abundantly in the years ahead.”

Canon Jonathan Martin was appointed as Diocesan Administrator of Arundel and Brighton in February this year, highlighting the great gift of a new shepherd for the people of the diocese he said:

“I am delighted that the Holy Father has appointed Fr Stephen Wang as our new bishop, and I am certain that this news will bring great joy to all the Faithful of the Diocese. Bishop-elect Stephen will be known to many of us; we assure him of an affectionate welcome and of our prayers as he prepares himself for his episcopal ordination, and this new ministry to which the Lord has called him.’

The Mass of Episcopal Ordination and Installation will take place at the Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, Arundel, in the Autumn.

Biography

Fr Stephen Wang was born in London in 1966 and grew up in Harpenden, Hertfordshire. He read Theology and Religious Studies at Cambridge University from 1986 to 1989, before undertaking priestly formation at the Venerable English College in Rome from 1992 to 1997.

Ordained on 3 January 1998, he worked in parish ministry in Dollis Hill, London, from 1997 to 2001.

From 2001 to 2005 he studied for a PhD on the subject of human happiness at Cambridge University, assisting at Fisher House Chaplaincy, based at the University, for two years.

He lectured in Philosophy and Theology at Allen Hall seminary in Chelsea from 2005 to 2013 and was Dean of Studies from 2009 to 2013. During this time, he was also a visiting priest at Wormwood Scrubs Prison, White City, and a confessor at Notting Hill Carmel, a cloistered convent of Carmelite nuns located in St Charles Square.

From 2013 to 2021, Fr Stephen served as Senior University Chaplain in the Diocese of Westminster and was Catholic Chaplain at The London School of Economics.

In 2014, a group of young people led by Fr Stephen developed ‘Sycamore’, a video-based Catholic faith formation programme that explores the Christian faith through short films and guided discussion. Designed to make Christianity more accessible, Sycamore is now used by Catholic parishes, schools, and university chaplaincies across the world.

Following three years as Vocations Director for Westminster Diocese, Fr Stephen was appointed Rector of the Venerable English College in 2021, where he served for five years.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Fr Wang as the sixth Bishop of Arundel and Brighton on 2 July 2026.

Background

The Diocese of Arundel and Brighton was formed on 28 May 1965 by the division of the Diocese of Southwark into the Archdiocese of Southwark and the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton. It consists of the counties of West and East Sussex, the City of Brighton and Hove, and Surrey, outside the Greater London Boroughs.

Former Bishops

Richard Moth

Installed as fifth Bishop of Arundel and Brighton on 28 May 2015. Translated to Westminster as Archbishop 14 February 2026.

David Cashman

First Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, 14 June 1965 – 14 March 1971.

Michael Bowen

Ordained Bishop of Lamsorti and Coadjutor Bishop of Arundel and Brighton 27 June 1970. Succeeded 14 March 1971. Translated to Southwark as Archbishop 23 April 1977.

Cormac Murphy-O’Connor

Ordained Bishop 21 December 1977. Translated to Westminster as Archbishop 22 March 2000.

Kieran Conry

Ordained Bishop 9 June 2001, resigned 27 September 2014.