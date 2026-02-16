Diocesan Administrator appointed for the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton

The College of Consultors of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton have elected Canon Jonathan Martin as Diocesan Administrator to provide stability and continuity, and to serve and guide the faithful of the diocese until a new Bishop is appointed by Pope Leo XIV.

The move comes a day after the former Bishop of the diocese, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, was Installed the twelfth Archbishop of Westminster, leaving the See of Arundel and Brighton formally vacant.

In accordance with Canon Law, the laws and regulations that govern the life, organisation and mission of the Catholic Church, the diocesan College of Consultors — Monsignor Tony Barry, Fr Tony Bridson, Canon Jonathan Martin, Canon Kieron O’Brien, Fr David Osborne and Canon David Parmiter — met at The St Philip Howard Centre in Crawley to elect a Diocesan Administrator.

Speaking on behalf of the College of Consultors, Monsignor Barry said:

“We offer our prayers for Archbishop Richard as he begins his ministry in Westminster. While we await the appointment of a new Bishop by Pope Leo XIV, and in accordance with Canon Law, we have today elected Canon Jonathan Martin as our Diocesan Administrator.

“Canon Jonathan has served our diocesan community with generosity and dedication for many years. His experience as a diocesan priest and Vicar General equips him ably to shepherd our parishes, schools and ministries. We ask the faithful to keep him, and all in the Diocese, in their prayers.”

While no major decisions can be taken by the Administrator and College of Consultors which would affect the rights of a future Bishop, the daily life and mission of the Diocese — its parishes, schools and diocesan offices — will continue steadily and faithfully in their care.

Reflecting on his appointment, Canon Martin said:

“I accept this new responsibility with humility and trust in the Lord. I am sensible of the great confidence that the College of Consultors has placed in me, and of the responsibility of this new role in the service of the Diocese, in which I have been privileged to serve as a priest for the past thirty years.

“I look forward to working closely with the College of Consultors, with people across our parishes and schools, and with all those of good will, so that together we may continue to grow as communities of saints and as strong, lively and welcoming schools of discipleship, steadfast in our shared call to mission and commitment to the flourishing of the local Church.”

Schools are central to the mission of the Church in the Diocese. Reflecting on the new appointment, Julie Oldroyd, Director of the Diocesan Education Service, said:

“We warmly welcome Canon Jonathan’s election as Diocesan Administrator. His commitment to the Faith and his pastoral care will be a source of encouragement and inspiration across our diocesan school community.

“Our Catholic Education Trusts and our schools are vital centres of prayer, formation and mission — places where young people, families and staff live out the call to discipleship and encounter Christ in the fullness of Catholic life. We hold Canon Jonathan and the College of Consultors in our prayers, confident that in this time of transition the Diocese will continue to flourish as a community centred on Christ, the Word Who is Life.”

Background

The Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton was formed in 1965 with parishes and schools across Sussex and Surrey oﬀering spiritual enrichment, education, and life-long support to members of the faithful and beyond. Its faith communities aim to be places where Jesus is known and loved, where the liturgy is experienced as an encounter with the wonder of heaven, where daily prayer is a natural part of life, and where all are welcomed.

Canon Jonathan Martin was ordained for the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton in 1996. He has served in the parishes of Eastbourne, Chichester, Crawley, and Bognor Regis, and is now Parish Priest of the County Town of Lewes. He is diocesan Chancellor, the Defender of the Bond of Marriage on the Diocesan Tribunal, and a member of the Chapter of Arundel Cathedral.

A Diocesan Administrator has most of the obligations and authority of a diocesan bishop, particularly to ensure the continuity of the day-to-day aﬀairs and operations of the Diocese, and to provide leadership so that the mission of the Gospel may be taken forward eﬀectively at all levels of the Diocese.

Image: With thanks to the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton.