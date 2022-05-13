Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Bishops’ Conference establishes that, at all Sunday Masses on 4–5 June 2022, each parish prays for Her Majesty the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee by including an intention in the Prayer of the Faithful and by reciting at the end of Mass (after the Prayer after Communion and before the Final Blessing) the Prayer for the Queen.

Parishes may also wish to sing the chant Domine, salvum fac and/or the National Anthem.

Model intention for the Bidding Prayers

We pray for Elizabeth, our Queen;

may she continue to know the steadfast love of God

and serve her people faithfully.

Prayer for the Queen

Following the Prayer after Communion:

V. O Lord, save Elizabeth, our Queen.

R. And hear us on the day we call upon you.

V. O Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come before you.

V. The Lord be with you.

R. And with your spirit.

Almighty God, we pray,

that your servant Elizabeth, our Queen,

who, by your providence has received the governance of this realm,

may continue to grow in every virtue,

that, imbued with your heavenly grace,

she may be preserved from all that is harmful and evil

and, being blessed with your favour

may, with the royal family,

come at last into your presence,

through Christ who is the way, the truth and the life

and who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

