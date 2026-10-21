Pope Leo XIV’s doctors confirm ‘no further treatment is necessary’

Following surgery which removed the lower lobe of his right lung, Pope Leo XIV’s doctors reported on October 21 that the tumor removed on October 13 was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized.

Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora issued a statement on Wednesday evening noting that a subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that “no further treatment is necessary.”

“The final histopathology and molecular testing reports on the tissue removed during the Holy Father’s surgery were issued today. The results confirmed that the tumor was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” read the full statement released by the Holy See Press Office.

Source: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2026-10/pope-leo-xiv-doctors-confirm-no-further-treatment-necessary.html