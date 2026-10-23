Pope Leo XIV’s appointment as Papal Confrater of St George’s Chapel, Windsor is “symbol of hope”, says Archbishop of Westminster

Image: © Francesco Sforza – Vatican Media

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has welcomed the news that Pope Leo XIV has been named a Papal Confrater of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The appointment, which was made with the approval of King Charles III, was announced by the Dean and Canons of Windsor announced on Friday, 23 October, on the first anniversay of the historic State Visit to the Holy See, during which the King was welcomed as Royal Confrater of the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, in Rome.

In the announcement, the Deans and Canons of Windsor said:

“This act of confraternity represents a visible sign of spiritual fellowship, ecumenical friendship and Christian fraternity. It recognises both the centuries-old relationship between the College and Chapel of St George, Windsor and the Holy See, and the progress in relations between the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of England and the Anglican Communion. It also reflects the deep mutual esteem between His Holiness and His Majesty and their shared desire for Christian unity.”

Archbishop Richard Moth expressed his thanks to the King for this sign of closeness:

“I welcome the announcement that his Holiness Pope Leo XIV has become Papal Confrater of the College of St George at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. This follows the conferring of the title of Royal Confrater on King Charles III at a ceremony at the Basilica of St Paul Outside-the-Walls during the King’s State Visit to the Vatican last year.

“This gesture of brotherhood from King Charles, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, is a sign of the close relationship between the UK and the Holy See, and a reflection on the strong historical ties between the Papacy and the Kingdom of England, dating back centuries before the Reformation. It is also a symbol of hope, encapsulated in the ecumenical commitment “Ut unum sint” “That they may be one” (Jesus’ prayer at the Last Supper John 17:21), for the future of ecumenical relationships between the Church of England and the Catholic Church.

“I thank King Charles III for this important visible sign of spiritual fellowship, ecumenical friendship and Christian fraternity. I also hope that one day the Pope will be able to take his place on the Papal Confrater Chair in St George’s Chapel. On behalf of all Catholics in this country, together we pray for Pope Leo XIV and King Charles III.”