On 19 November, Pope Leo XIV addressed participants at a Caritas Internationalis conference in Rome, in which he encouraged those who serve in Caritas to renew and strengthen their efforts in advocacy, awareness raising and giving a voice to the poorest, as well as through concrete humanitarian actions on the ground.

Members of Caritas Internationalis’s Strategic Committees were gathering in Rome to reflect on and assess progress ahead of the Confederation’s General Assembly which will take place in Rome in May 2027.

There are two national Caritas organisations in England and Wales, CSAN (Caritas Social Action Network) and CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development), which respectively focus on domestic and international social justice, humanitarian and development work. These national organisations are agencies of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. There are also several diocesan Caritas organisations across England and Wales.

The Pope’s message is a message of encouragement to all who serve the Church in its mission to promote human dignity, solidarity and the preferential option for the poor.

Full Message

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Peace be with you.

Your Eminences,

Your Excellency,

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

First, I welcome the President of Caritas Internationalis, His Eminence Cardinal Kikuchi; the Vice-President, Ms Philomena Antonio; the Presidents of the seven Regions of the Confederation, including His Eminence Cardinal Patita Paini Mafi; and the Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Mr Alistair Dutton.

Good morning to all of you.

I extend you my greetings, including to the Delegates of the governing bodies of Caritas Internationalis, staff of the General Secretariat, representatives of member organizations and regions in the Strategic Committees of the Confederation. I likewise welcome the representatives of the Christian Organizations Against Trafficking Network (COATNET). This was an important year for both Caritas Internationalis and COATNET, which marked their 75th and 25th anniversaries respectively. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the work that is being carried out with love, compassion and professionalism in every part of the world, especially in those most remote areas.

During many years of my own missionary service in Peru, I was able to witness first-hand how the Church is present in contexts where marginalization and poverty are widespread, and the ways Caritas and other organizations work for the betterment of society. I also witnessed how the joy of faith and the light of the Gospel continue to inspire hope, strengthen community and transform lives.

Indeed, it is faith that distinguishes your missions. In following Christ’s commandment that we should love our neighbor, the Catechism teaches us that charity “is the greatest social commandment” (no. 1889).

In light of this teaching, it is important to remember that you embody Christ’s tenderness toward all people. You bring God’s mercy and love into their lives through spiritual and material support. Moreover, through your work, together with that of millions of volunteers around the world, you stand against indifference in your concrete commitment to respecting and safeguarding the God-given dignity of those who are marginalized in any way. By fostering fraternal cooperation, you become signs of justice, of hope and good news to those most in need.

Looking toward the future, I encourage you to remain firmly rooted in your Christian identity and in your vital missions. Furthermore, I hope you will continue to improve your standards and working procedures, strengthen your humanitarian action, advocacy and awareness-raising, giving a central place to the voices of the poorest and hope for their future.

As Caritas Internationalis has its General Assembly in 2027, I encourage you to work together, always striving to promote the unity and cohesion of the Confederation in pursuit of its mission. I urge you to continue to consolidate the cohesion of the Confederation. I am pleased to learn that, in the spirit of subsidiarity, you are promoting processes that give national and regional members a leading role in initiatives on the ground, while enriching your Strategic Framework for 2027 to 2030 through the contribution of all actors of the Confederation.

All organizations should strive to foster a style of leadership that is competent, responsible, accountable, and at the same time, is also humble, attentive and close to the people. In this way, you will be guided by the importance of listening, of encountering the heart of your neighbor, and of being touched by the experiences of the people and communities you serve.

Sharing the suffering of people living in contexts of conflict and in fragmented societies, sustaining those who experience the fragility of poverty, and serving those who have been forgotten is not always easy. Do not lose the courage to accompany these brothers and sisters in need, to fight injustice and to bring hope. Do not lose the joy of being God’s hands and instruments of his peace: “a peace that is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering,” a peace that comes “from God who loves us all unconditionally” (Message for the LIX World Day of Peace, 1 January 2026).

Finally, I pray that the Holy Spirit will enlighten and strengthen you, so that all of you may continue to be a living expression of God’s love and solidarity, courageously responding to hopelessness, indifference and all that threatens human dignity. Allow God to fill your hearts, so that you may serve your brothers and sisters with joy and confidence.

With these thoughts, my dear friends, I entrust all of you to the maternal protection of Mary, and I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing.

Thank you.