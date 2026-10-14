Archbishop Richard Moth prays for Pope Leo after lung surgery

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said:

“It is with gratitude and relief that we learned that Pope Leo’s surgery on Tuesday (13 October) at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital was successful.

“We now know that Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung carcinoma and, in this month of the Holy Rosary, we entrust his recovery to the maternal care of Our Lady Health of the Sick.

“I ask that Catholics in England and Wales, and indeed all people of goodwill, pray for Pope Leo – in our homes and in our parishes – that he may be restored to full health after a period of rest and recuperation.

“We also remember all those who are experiencing illness at this time, and keep them, their families and those who care for the sick in our prayers.”

Prayer

Lord Jesus, we entrust to You our Holy Father, Pope Leo, as he recovers from lung surgery.

Grant him the grace of serenity, and guide those who care for him, that they may act with wisdom and attentiveness. Grant him a swift and complete recovery, freeing him from all suffering.

Mary, Mother of the Church and Health of the Sick, protect him under your mantle and be at his side at every moment.

Amen