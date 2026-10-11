Archbishop Moth assures Pope Leo that Catholics in England and Wales are praying for him

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has responded to the news that Pope Leo XIV will have a nodule from his lung removed at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital in the coming days.

“Following Pope Leo’s announcement during his Angelus Message today, Sunday 11 October, let us keep him very specially in our prayers as he prepares to undergo surgery during the coming days.

“We pray that following the procedure and a period of recovery, he will soon be restored to health.

“I have sent a message on behalf of all in the Catholic Church in England and Wales, assuring him of our prayers.”