Pope Leo XIV receives Catholic Generosity Report at Vatican Audience

On 16 September 2026, trustees and collaborators from Catholics in Fundraising CIO (CiF) presented a copy of the recently published Catholic Generosity report to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in St Peter’s Square following the Holy Father’s General Audience.

Presenting the report to Pope Leo, John Green, Chair of the charity, noted how the report spoke of the importance of making the Church’s teaching on wealth, stewardship, philanthropy, ethical investment and estate planning more widely known amongst Catholics.

The Catholic Generosity report, commissioned by Catholics in Fundraising, is the first major study of Catholic generosity, philanthropy, fundraising, investment and stewardship in the United Kingdom. It estimates that Catholic households hold around £1.2 trillion in wealth and contribute nearly £3 billion annually to charitable causes, while highlighting significant opportunities to strengthen philanthropic giving, ethical investment and legacy stewardship.

During the brief encounter, Pope Leo XIV observed that delivering Church teaching on the responsible use of wealth “These things take time.” he said.

John also thanked Pope Leo for his own teaching on the responsible use of wealth, the dignity of work and the obligations that accompany economic leadership.

Trustee Suzanne Wheeler present noted that “The Church’s teaching on wealth, generosity, stewardship and the common good remains one of its most significant yet least understood treasures. We are deeply grateful for Pope Leo’s encouragement and for his own witness in helping Catholics reflect on how wealth can be used in service of human dignity and the common good.”

Speaking to Pope Leo John also conveyed the hope that, should Pope Leo XIV visit the United Kingdom in the future, he might consider addressing a gathering of Catholics involved in philanthropy, fundraising, investment, wealth management, estate planning and charitable leadership.

Trustee Matt Parkes commented “A direct address from the Holy Father on the vocation of stewardship and the ethical responsibilities that accompany wealth would resonate far beyond those present. It would speak not only to Catholics in the United Kingdom, but also to the wider English-speaking world and the global philanthropy and wealth management community, many of whom are searching for a deeper moral framework for the stewardship of resources.”

The report argues that Catholic Social Teaching provides a coherent framework uniting philanthropy, investment, wealth management and legacy giving as expressions of Christian stewardship. It calls for greater formation, collaboration and practical support to help Catholics align their financial decisions more closely with the Church’s social and moral teaching.

Photograph: Vatican Media