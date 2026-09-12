Pope sends greetings to “entire dear Jewish community” for autumn feasts

Pope Leo has sent a telegram to Rome’s Chief Rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni, with a message for the whole Jewish community for the feasts of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

“I hope that these celebrations may be an occasion of abundant blessings from the Almighty and a source of joy.” That was the Pope’s greeting, in a telegram addressed to Rome’s Chief Rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni, and “the entire dear Jewish community” on the occasion of the forthcoming solemn celebrations of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

“May the arrival of Rosh Hashanah,” Pope Leo writes in his message, “bring with it the promise of peaceful renewal and the sweetness of a propitious beginning; may the sacred silence of Yom Kippur be an occasion for peace and inner light; may the festival of Sukkot be filled with joy, gratitude and fellowship.”

Renewing his “esteem” and “that of the entire Church,” the Pope asks “the Eternal One to grant us that we may grow in mutual friendship, in our city of Rome and throughout the world.”

Rosh Hashanah is the religious New Year, one of the three New Years observed in the Jewish calendar; Yom Kippur commemorates the Day of Atonement; and Sukkot is also known as the “Feast of Booths,” the “Feast of Tabernacles,” or simply “Tabernacles.”

Source: Vatican News