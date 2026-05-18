Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical Magnifica humanitas to be published on 25 May

Pope Leo XIV’s first Encyclical Letter, titled Magnifica humanitas, on preserving the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, will be released on Monday 25 May 2026.

It bears the Pope’s signature dated 15 May, 135th anniversary of the publication of Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Rerum novarum.

Magnifica humanitas will be presented on the day of its release at 10:30am (UK time) at the Vatican’s Synod Hall.

The Pope will be present, along with several speakers: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith; Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Professor Anna Rowlands, a theologian and professor at Durham University (United Kingdom); Christopher Olah, co-founder of Anthropic (USA) and head of research on the interpretability of artificial intelligence; and Professor Leocadie Lushombo, I.T., professor of political theology and Catholic social thought at the Jesuit School of Theology / Santa Clara University in California (USA).

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will offer closing remarks, followed by an address and blessing by Pope Leo XIV.

Source: Vatican News