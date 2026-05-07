Archbishop Richard Moth reflects on a year of Pope Leo XIV

We celebrate the first anniversary of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate on Friday, 8 May 2026. A year ago, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the successor of St Peter and 267th Bishop of Rome after just four ballots of the conclave.

New president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Archbishop Richard Moth, reflects on the messages and themes of his pontificate so far:

“On this first anniversary of his election, I join in offering congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. Since his election, he has been a clear and consistent voice calling us to share the peace of Christ. He has reminded us that true peace is not simply the product of human effort but a gift of the Holy Spirit. To work for peace, therefore, is an act of evangelisation.

“Pope Leo has also spoken with clarity about the dignity of the human person, urging a renewed confidence in human creativity, imagination and intellect. In so doing, he has warned against the danger of allowing technological development to diminish or distort what it means to be made in the image and likeness of God.

“In his Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi te, he calls us to reflect more deeply the love God has shown to us, especially in our care for the poor. At a time of growing conflict and division, he is a point of unity, demonstrating through both word and example how we are enabled to remain centred on Christ.

“Much attention has been given to his being the first American pope. Perhaps more significant is his being the first Augustinian to sit in the Chair of St. Peter. At a time when so many hearts are restless, St Augustine leads us again to the peace found in the Sacred Heart of Christ.

“I am grateful to the Holy Father for his service to the Church, for the trust he has shown in appointing me as Archbishop of Westminster and I assure him of my prayers and the prayers of the whole Catholic community of this Diocese and beyond.

“Ad multos annos!”

Most Reverend Richard Moth

Archbishop of Westminster

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales