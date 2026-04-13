Archbishop of Westminster supports Pope’s unstinting calls for peace and reconciliation

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, has offered his support and prayers to Pope Leo as the Holy Father arrives in Tunisia on the first stage of his ten-day visit to Africa.

“We pray for Pope Leo XIV as he starts his Apostolic Journey in Africa,” said Archbishop Moth. “We continue to support his unstinting calls for peace and reconciliation across all areas of conflict.”

The Archbishop also stressed that we should combat indifference in the face of war and suffering:

“In my Easter message I said, ‘Humanity is marked, scarred, by warfare and injustice – often instigated by greed and misguided power – bringing harm and death to so many and often the most vulnerable’. We must never become indifferent to war, violence and suffering.

“We pray for peace, justice and reconciliation across the world and we pray for the Holy Father.”

Speaking to journalists on the plane to Algiers, a tradition on papal flights, Pope Leo answered questions about the statements US President Donald Trump made about him on the Truth Social network. Vatican News reported:

“The Pope stressed that he does ‘not see my role as that of a politician. I am not a politician, and I do not want to enter into a debate with him.’ Moreover, he continued, ‘I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused as some are doing. I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems. Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way’.”

Read more on vaticannews.va.