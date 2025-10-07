Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo to travel to Türkiye and Lebanon

Tuesday, October 7th, 2025 @ 11:46 am
The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year.

The visits will be the Pope’s first Apostolic Journeys abroad.

In a statement, Bruni said that the Pope had “accept[ed] the invitation of the Head of State and Ecclesiastical Authorities” in both Türkiye and Lebanon.

The trip to Türkiye would “include a pilgrimage to İznik on the occasion of the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea”, Bruni said, adding that the itinerary of the Apostolic Journey to Lebanon “will be announced in due course”.

Source: vaticannews.va

