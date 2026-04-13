Pope Leo shows the world that God demands peace in the face of war, says Archbishop

Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, has strongly asserted that the ‘message of the Gospel’ cannot be abused in the language used in the debate around war and conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East.

Archbishop Wilson defended Pope Leo as a courageous bridge-builder and peacemaker:

“Our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV is showing the world that in the face of war, God demands peace. As Pope Leo has made clear, we cannot stand by and allow the message of the Gospel to be abused.

“As bishops, we are not politicians, nor statesmen, nor do we pretend to have all the answers. But as followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, we know that each of us is called to be a beacon of His peace. We know that in the face of war, where so many innocent lives will be lost, we must be clear that God demands peace.

“Please join me in praying for peace and for Pope Leo XIV. May we all be as courageous as our Holy Father in proclaiming the truth that God demands peace.”