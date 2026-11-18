Caritas No Young Person Left Behind: CSAN responds to the Milburn Report  icon-home » CBCEW » Agencies » No Young Person Left Behind: CSAN r...

Following the publicaiton of the Milburn Report, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has issued a statement urging the UK government to promote dignity, inclusion and human flourishing in youth employment reforms.

Statement

CSAN welcomes today’s launch of the report, From a Welfare State to a Working State by Alan Milburn, in its commitment to young people’s futures, recognising some of the factors which have led to 13% of young people in the UK being not in education or training (‘NEET’). However, we have reservations about the young people who will fall through the gaps in these policies, not being granted human dignity or able to reach their potential.

In May, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) published a report, Dignity of Workers in the 21st Century which included a commitment “to support young people to enter the workforce with dignity”.Catholic Social Teaching points clearly towards the importance of meaningful, dignified work for all. In Laborem Exercens, Pope John Paul II highlights the vocational nature of work – for the benefit of God’s creation, personal development and the wider community. Consequently, we are relieved to see the many thousands of young people being taken seriously by government ministers, particularly through the Youth Jobs Guarantee, doubling apprenticeships, and the commitment to a 10-year strategy rather than a short-term fix.

However, Milburn’s recommendations do not promote dignity for all. We are concerned about the ‘false dichotomy’ it presents between welfare dependency and work which will penalise young people with disabilities; the failure to consider the unequal geographic distribution of opportunities; and the deeper questions about an economic model which fails to give young people hope. Despite young people facing “a future of uncertainty as artificial intelligence and automation reshape the world of work”, this is not connected to the need to protect entry-level roles with more stringent AI policies. The report also neglects to ask questions about the types of work being offered to young people, such as the missed opportunity for green jobs.

It is reassuring to see action for young people in the “lost generation”, but the proposed solutions do not seem to promote and protect dignity and human flourishing for every young person equally.

CSAN is currently undertaking a conversation with members of its network of fifty charities to put together a longer reflection on the report, including young people with disabilities whom these policies will directly impact.