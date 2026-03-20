Hallam Pope Leo appoints Bishop Marcus Stock Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Hallam CBCEW » Pope Leo appoints Bishop Marcus Sto... Bishops » »

Following the resignation of the Right Reverend Ralph Heskett C.Ss.R. as Bishop of Hallam, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Marcus Stock as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Hallam.

This appointment is in addition to his office as Bishop of Leeds and additional responsibilities as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Middlesbrough.

“I feel very humbled by the trust which His Holiness has placed in me with these appointments,” said Bishop Stock. “The Holy Father has requested that I begin a consultation with the clergy, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Hallam about a possible reunification with the Diocese of Leeds, from part of which Hallam was created in May 1980.

“While the potential changes that we are being asked to study together may present us with challenges, they will also offer us opportunities to strengthen our service of the mission which Christ has entrusted to His Church and to renew our vigour in responding to the work of evangelisation.”

Bishop Stock paid tribute to Bishop Ralph Heskett who has now retired as Bishop of Hallam.

“Let us give thanks to Almighty God for the ministry that Bishop Heskett has given so devotedly as Shepherd of the Diocese of Hallam over the past twelve years,” said Bishop Stock. “We pray that the Lord will grant him health and strength as he begins his retirement.”

In a letter to the people of the Diocese of Hallam, Bishop Heskett said:

“With a heavy heart but with trust in Divine Providence, I recently submitted my resignation from the office of Bishop of Hallam to Pope Leo XIV. This decision was prompted by a sense of my declining health, which I judged was beginning to impede my ability to exercise fully the pastoral responsibilities entrusted to me.”

Reflecting on his time as the Bishop of Hallam, he thanked the people of the diocese:

“For almost twelve years it has been my immense privilege and joy to serve as your shepherd. I am deeply grateful to the Lord for each of you – my brother priests who have shared the burdens of the flock; the deacons, religious, and consecrated persons whose witness inspires us all; and you, the lay faithful, whose holiness in ordinary life builds up the Body of Christ.”