Saint PHOTOS: Memorial of St Philip Neri PHOTOS: Memorial of St Philip Neri Saint » »

The eleventh and twelfth Archbishops of Westminster celebrated the memorial of St Philip Neri, founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, better known as the Brompton Oratory, in London.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, the incumbent Archbishop, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, celebrated First Vespers of St Philip followed by Solemn Benediction and Triduo Devotions.

The following day, on the memorial itself, Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrated a Sung High Mass for St Philip Neri.

The eleventh and twelfth Archbishops of Westminster celebrated the memorial of St Philip Neri, founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, better known as Brompton Oratory, in London.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, the incumbent Archbishop, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, celebrated First Vespers of St Philip followed by Solemn Benediction and Triduo Devotions.

The following day, on the memorial itself, Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrated a Sung High Mass for St Philip Neri.

Vespers

Monday, 25 Nay 2026

Sung High Mass

Tuesday, 26 May 2026

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