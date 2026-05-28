Saint

PHOTOS: Memorial of St Philip Neri

Thursday, May 28th, 2026 @ 1:19 pm
Saint » » PHOTOS: Memorial of St Philip Neri

The eleventh and twelfth Archbishops of Westminster celebrated the memorial of St Philip Neri, founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, better known as the Brompton Oratory, in London.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, the incumbent Archbishop, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, celebrated First Vespers of St Philip followed by Solemn Benediction and Triduo Devotions.

The following day, on the memorial itself, Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrated a Sung High Mass for St Philip Neri.

The eleventh and twelfth Archbishops of Westminster celebrated the memorial of St Philip Neri, founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, better known as Brompton Oratory, in London.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, the incumbent Archbishop, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, celebrated First Vespers of St Philip followed by Solemn Benediction and Triduo Devotions.

The following day, on the memorial itself, Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrated a Sung High Mass for St Philip Neri.

Vespers

Monday, 25 Nay 2026

Sung High Mass

Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Flickr

You can browse or download high-resolution photographs from our Flickr Photostream.

‘He was one of us’, Bishop Nicholas Hudson on why St Carlo Acutis is the saint for our times

Bishop Hudson preaches at the annual celebration of Saint Joan of Arc

Cause for Beatification of Pedro Ballester

New saints are our teachers, says Bishop Hudson

Don’t forget Millennial Saint’s London roots

Carlo Acutis to be canonised on 7 September