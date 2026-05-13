Canonisation Cause for Beatification of Pedro Ballester Saint » Cause for Beatification of Pedro Ba... Canonisation » »

The Diocese of Salford are pleased to announce the opening of the Cause for the Beatification and Canonisation of Pedro Ballester, a young Manchester man whose life of faith and witness continues to inspire many.

Pedro died on 13 January 2018 at the age of 21. Born in Manchester in 1996, he grew up in a Catholic family and was widely known for his warmth, generosity and dedication. In his late teens, he committed his life fully to God as a member of Opus Dei, dedicating himself to its apostolic work.

Shortly after beginning university, Pedro was diagnosed with advanced pelvic cancer. He accepted his illness with remarkable faith, offering his suffering for the Pope, the Church and all souls, and bearing his condition with deep serenity and trust in God.

Over the years since his death, his reputation for holiness has grown significantly. In response, the Postulator, Fr Paul Hayward, has formally requested the opening of the Cause.

Bishop John is now inviting members of the faithful to assist the process by submitting any information that may help to build a full picture of Pedro’s life, virtues and reputation for holiness. This includes personal testimonies, memories and any writings attributed to him, such as letters or diaries.

The opening of this Cause marks an important step in recognising the life and witness of a young man whose example of faith, especially in the face of suffering, continues to resonate with many people today

How to Contribute to the Cause

The Diocese of Salford invites all the faithful to assist in the Cause for the Beatification and Canonisation of Pedro Ballester.

You can contribute by:

Sharing information: Submit accounts, memories, or any knowledge that may help establish Pedro’s reputation for holiness whether positive or otherwise.

Providing documents: Send any writings attributed to Pedro, including diaries, letters, or other personal materials.

Offering additional material: If you have already submitted information, further details are welcome.

How to submit:

Email: tribunal@dioceseofsalford.org.uk

tribunal@dioceseofsalford.org.uk Post:

Fr Nicholas Paxton

Episcopal Delegate

Cathedral Centre

3 Ford Street

Salford

M3 6DP

All submissions will be carefully considered by the Diocesan Tribunal

Read the Full Edict Here

Source: dioceseofsalford.org.uk