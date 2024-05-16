Gaza Latin Patriarch visits Gaza accompanied by parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli CBCEW » International » Countries » Latin Patriarch visits Gaza accompa... Gaza » »

In a news post on the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s website, its Public and Governmental Affairs Advisor Farid Jubran explained how His Beatitude, Pierbattista Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, had entered Gaza with a small delegation that included parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli to visit the community of the Holy Family Parish in the north of the Strip.

Father Romanelli has been separated from his flock for over six months. Prior to the 7 October terror attack, he travelled to the West Bank to get some urgently-needed medicine for a nun living with his community and was unable to return after the war broke out.

From 22 – 27 April, he spent a week in the UK, in London and Glasgow, meeting with Christian leaders and politicians to highlight the plight of the near 500 people still sheltering in the compound of the Holy Family Church.

LPJ News Release

On 16 May 2024, His Beatitude, Pierbattista Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem entered Gaza and reached the parish of the Holy Family for a pastoral visit.

Together with His Beatitude were His Excellency, Fra’ Alessandro de Franciscis, Grand Hospitaller of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Fr Gabriele Romanelli, parish priest of Gaza and a small delegation. They met the suffering population to encourage them and to deliver a message of hope, solidarity, and support. His Beatitude presided the mass in the parish church with the local community. During his stay, His Beatitude paid a courtesy visit to the St. Porphyrius Orthodox parish.

The visit is also the first stage of a joint humanitarian mission of the Latin Patriarchate and the Sovereign Order of Malta, in collaboration with Malteser International and other partners, aiming at the delivery of life-saving food and medical help to the population in Gaza.

Farid Jubran

Public and Governmental Affairs Advisor

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Podcast

We recorded a special podcast in April 2024, in which we discussed Fr Gabriel’s desire to be with his parish community in the north of Gaza in their hour of need, the lack of food, water and medicine, the Pope’s daily phone calls and pastoral concern for the people, the need for a lasting peace, what Catholics in England and Wales can do, the light of faith in the darkness, and much more.

