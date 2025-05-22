Gaza The suffering in Gaza must end, says Bishop Curry CBCEW » International » Countries » The suffering in Gaza must end, say... Gaza » »

The Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Jim Curry, has echoed Pope Leo XIV’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza1:

“This is a humanitarian disaster. Desperately needed aid supplies must be allowed into Gaza to be urgently distributed to civilians. The human cost is intolerably high with tens of thousands of weary, regularly displaced people threatened with starvation. We need an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering.

“As Pope Leo said at his first General Audience2, children, the elderly and the sick are paying a very heavy price, and I would echo the Holy Father’s heartfelt appeal for ‘dignified’ humanitarian aid to be allowed to pass into Gaza – not just an inadequate trickle of food and supplies that has been promised in recent days.”

Bishop Curry also referenced Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s joint statement, with the leaders of Canada and France, on the situation in Gaza, released on 19 May:

“International humanitarian law has to be respected and a viable pathway to de-escalation and peace sought by Israel and Hamas, supported by the international community,” said Bishop Curry.

“The remaining hostages in Gaza, held for 19 months since the Hamas terror attack on 7 October, must be released to put an end to their suffering and that of their families. I welcome the statement by the UK Prime Minister and the leaders of France and Canada, particularly the assertion that the best hope of achieving this and alleviating the pain and hardship facing the civilians in Gaza is to work tirelessly for a long-term political solution.”

Bishop Curry said he was also praying for the Christians of Gaza:

“I continue to pray for Fr Gabriel Romanelli and the Christian community sheltering in the compound of the Holy Family Church, north of the Wadi. It is a humbling inspiration to all of us outside the conflict zone to witness their strength of faith in the Risen Christ, and how they continue to lead a humble sacramental life despite the incredible hardship and distress they are facing.”

References

1 Pope Leo XIV, first Regina Coeli address, Sunday, 11 May 2025.

2 Pope Leo XIV, first General Audience, Wednesday, 21 May 2025.