Gaza’s Catholic community finds strength in Pope Francis’ outreach

Cardinal Vincent Nichols received a message today, 27 February, from Fr Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of Gaza’s only Catholic parish. In his note, conveyed to Canon Mark Madden, one of the organisers of the Holy Land Coordination Group, Fr Gabriel detailed a telephone call Pope Francis made to him from his hospital bed on Monday, expressing the parish’s gratitude for the Holy Father’s outreach.

Despite ongoing health challenges, Pope Francis continues to speak often with the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, offering prayers and blessings. Fr Gabriel shared his appreciation for the Pope’s concern:

“At the Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza, part of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, we find great comfort in hearing his voice. Despite his fragile health, knowing that he continues to think of us, prays for peace in Gaza, and thanks us for our constant prayers fills our hearts with joy amid these trials.

“Like all of you, we follow updates on the Pope’s health through the official channels of the Holy See.

“Let us pray for an end to this war and for peace across the Holy Land and the entire Middle East.”

This message follows the Holy Land Coordination’s visit to the region in January. The delegation of bishops, including the group’s Moderator, Bishop Nicholas Hudson, and Bishop James Curry, is committed to supporting the region’s Christian communities and sharing in the pastoral life of the local Church amid extreme political and socio-economic hardships.

With the Coordination unable to visit Gaza in 2024, they felt an even greater urgency this year to stand in solidarity with the Christians of the Holy Land and all those suffering since the escalation of violence.

During their visit in January, the delegation met online with Fr Romanelli, who conveyed the devastation affecting the entire population. In their final communiqué, they urged all to join Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land in prayer, praying that “the ceasefire amounts to more than a pause in hostilities and marks the start of a genuine and lasting peace.”