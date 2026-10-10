Pope Leo XIV’s Message for Adoremus 2026

The Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, has sent a message to Archbishop Richard Moth, President of the Bishops’ Conference, greeting the Bishops, priests, religious and lay faithful taking part in the Adoremus National Eucharistic Congress on Saturday, 10 October.

Pope Leo draws particular reference to the Eucharistic Procession that will see Christ take to London’s streets in the Blessed Sacrament traveling from Southwark’s Saint George’s Cathedral to Westminster’s Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood.

“Such a procession is highly fitting,” writes Pope Leo. “For in the Blessed Sacrament, as well as the sacramental ministry of the priest, the Lord himself travels your streets, crosses your squares and visits your neighbourhoods, making his saving presence felt in the places of daily life, because he is a God who is close to us and walks with his people (cf. Homily at Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid, 7 June 2026).”

In expressing his spiritual closeness to the faithful, the Pope celebrates the rich tradition of the Church in England and Wales:

“The history of the Catholic faith in your lands is marked by its powerful witness to the Gospel through so many holy men and women, not least of whom is Saint John Henry Newman, who, as you know well, last year was named a Doctor of the Church. Their example and intercession continue to sustain and inspire both the local and universal Church. In particular, the widespread devotion to the English and Welsh martyrs in diverse parts of the world is truly noteworthy.”

Pope Leo concludes by imparting his Apostolic Blessing, outlining his hopes for the National Eucharistic Congress:

“It is therefore my hope that this time spent in prayer, catechesis, procession and adoration will open the hearts of the participants to a greater reverence and devotion to our Lord’s true presence in the Blessed Sacrament, which lies at the very heart of Adoremus.”

Message

I send warm greetings to all the Bishops, priests, religious and lay faithful participating in the Adoremus National Eucharistic Congress, taking place in London on 10 October 2026. I likewise extend my prayerful good wishes to those attending the associated local events.

This occasion offers me the welcome opportunity to express my spiritual closeness to the faithful of England and Wales and to encourage all of you to continue the rich tradition of this beloved local Church. The history of the Catholic faith in your lands is marked by its powerful witness to the Gospel through so many holy men and women, not least of whom is Saint John Henry Newman, who, as you know well, last year was named a Doctor of the Church. Their example and intercession continue to sustain and inspire both the local and universal Church. In particular, the widespread devotion to the English and Welsh martyrs in diverse parts of the world is truly noteworthy. It is thus my prayer that this Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity for all the clergy, religious and faithful to deepen their faith and renew their enthusiasm as missionary disciples who courageously bear witness to Jesus Christ in their daily lives.

A central part of this National Eucharistic Congress, and a profound sign of public witness to the faith, is the Eucharistic Procession that will bridge two of London’s cathedrals, beginning at Saint George’s Cathedral 1n Southwark and concluding at Westminster Cathedral. Such a procession is highly fitting, for in the Blessed Sacrament, as well as the sacramental ministry of the priest, the Lord himself travels your streets, crosses your squares and visits your neighbourhoods, making his saving presence felt in the places of daily life, because he is a God who is close to us and walks with his people (cf. Homily at Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid, 7 June 2026).

Indeed, the way in which God journeys with his people is a central theme of Sacred Scripture. God’s presence was represented, for instance, in the pillars of fire and cloud, which accompanied the Israelites on their journey through the desert (cf. Ex 13:21). Like them, you may at times feel similarly challenged by the “aridity” of your surroundings, whether by the growing secularization of society, which can obscure the transcendent dimension of human life, or by the temptation to a materialistic way of life, which encourages consumerism and the pursuit of immediate gratification. Moreover, political and social tumult can add to a sense of weariness. Consequently, it can be all too easy to doubt God’s presence. Yet it is precisely in such times of trial that we are called to depend more profoundly on the Lord, for he does not take away difficulties but rather, through his grace, provides the spiritual strength and sustenance required to overcome them. Thus, we can turn to God in prayer and rely on the help of the sacraments, especially the Eucharist, which does not simply point us toward the true promised land of the heavenly banquet, but already gives us here and now a foretaste of God’s presence and divine life.

Finally, recalling the words of Pope Francis, it is in the Eucharist that “the one true God receives the greatest worship the world can give him” (Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate, 157). It is therefore my hope that this time spent in prayer, catechesis, procession and adoration will open the hearts of the participants to a greater reverence and devotion to our Lord’s true presence in the Blessed Sacrament, which lies at the very heart of Adoremus.

With these thoughts, I entrust all those gathered to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and I cordially impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of wisdom, joy and peace in the Lord.

Leo PP XIV