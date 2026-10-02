Adoremus Young Adults Vigil Join us for an evening of Adoration, Worship and Prayer with a keynote talk from Fr Emmanuel Mansford and reflection and Benediction led by Bishop Gerard Bradley.  icon-home » Events » Adoremus 2026 » Young Adults Vigil

Young adults are invited to Most Holy Trinity, Dockhead for a special evening of Adoration from 7.00–9.00pm.

The evening will include Eucharistic Adoration, worship and prayer, with a keynote talk from Fr Emmanuel Mansford, followed by a reflection and Benediction led by Bishop Gerard Bradley. Music will be led by One Hope Project, with Confessions available throughout the evening.

Friday 9 October 2026, 7.00–9.00pm

Most Holy Trinity Church, Dockhead, London SE1 2BS

Nearest tube: Bermondsey (Jubilee line)

Come and encounter Jesus, truly present in the Eucharist.