Jesus said to his disciples in the Garden of Gethsemane, “So, could you not watch with me one hour?” Matthew 26:40. A holy hour is a time of worship where we spend one hour completely devoted to Christ in prayer. Holy hours are most commonly prayed in front of the Blessed Sacrament in Adoration, however you can also have a holy hour at home with family or friends.

We have produced eight themed PDF downloads to provide guided prayer and reflection, with moments of silence in the presence of the Lord, to encourage people to be open to how Jesus is speaking to each of us. It is important to note that each of the holy hours can be led as a communal act of worship, or in a more personal and contemplative way.

Prayers and Structure

The Rite of Exposition, Adoration, Benediction and Reposition should always be used in worship in Eucharistic Adoration. This structure is recommended when taking part in Eucharistic Adoration.

If a person wants to observe a personal holy hour where the Blessed Sacrament is not exposed, then the use of readings and reflections in the themed documents can help guide this.

Themes

Creation, Eucharist, Forgiveness, Jubilee, Justice, Marriage and Family, Risen Jesus, Vocation

These resources, primarily, are designed to accompany worship of the Eucharist (Adoration) in front of the Blessed Sacrament. Full guidance on Worship of the Eucharist Outside Mass can be found on the Liturgy Office website.