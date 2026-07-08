Adoremus Christian Art: Adoremus Art Competition Christian Art launches competition for Catholic schools inviting pupils to create artwork on the themes of the Blessed Sacrament, presence of Jesus and the beauty of Catherdrals.  icon-home » Events » Adoremus 2026 » Christian Art: Adoremus Art Competi...

Christian Art are delighted to launch a national Catholic schools Art Competition in the lead-up to Adoremus this October, organised by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. A key feature of Adoremus will be the Blessed Sacrament prayerfully processed from Southwark Cathedral to Westminster Cathedral, so we invite young people to reflect creatively on themes such as the Blessed Sacrament, the presence of Jesus, and the beauty of our cathedrals.

Entries will be judged by a professional panel of art experts, with categories for ages 6–8, 9–12,

13–15, and 16–18. A winner will be selected in each category, along with one overall winner. The

winning entry will feature on prayer cards given to all the event.

Entries to be submitted by simply sending a photo of the artwork to artcompetition@christian.art

Deadline for entries: 15 September 2026

We are especially honoured that Archbishop Richard Moth has kindly agreed to host a reception for all the runners-up and winners on Thursday 1 October at 2pm at Archbishop’s House.

We warmly encourage schools and pupils to take part… to pray, to imagine, and to create!

The Adoremus Art competition is offered in conjunction with Christian Art who have generously made it possible.

For any queries, please email info@christian.art

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