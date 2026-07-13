Adoremus Adoremus Walking Pilgrimage Details of the 'Let Us Walk' walking pilgrimage, for the national Church, from Maidstone to Southwark, London, to mark the Adoremus 2026 National Eucharistic Congress.  icon-home » Events » Adoremus 2026 » Adoremus Walking Pilgrimage

Monday, 5 October – Friday, 9 October 2026

Ambulemus ut Adoremus: Let us walk that we may adore

‘Let Us Walk’ is a walking pilgrimage, for the national Church, from Maidstone to Southwark, London, to mark the Adoremus 2026 National Eucharistic Congress. It will take place the week before Adoremus from Monday, 5 October to Friday, 9 October 2026.

The pilgrimage will start at the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Maidstone and finish at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St George in Southwark. The walk will mark the Year of St Francis of Assisi and will embody the famous saint’s values of joy, simplicity, humility, peace and love of creation. A small group of perpetual pilgrims will walk the full distance, joined by day pilgrims who will register for each day.

Register

More details and registration information can be found on the ‘Hearts in Search of God’ Pilgrim Ways website.

Route

The route is currently being finalised, but the plan is as follows:

Monday, 5 October

From the Church of St Francis in Maidstone to Aylesford Priory.

Tuesday, 6 October

From Aylesford Priory to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Otford.

Wednesday, 7 October

From the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Otford, to the Church of St Vincent, Dartford.

Thursday, 8 October

From the Church of St Vincent, Dartford, to the Church of Our Ladye Star of the Sea, Greenwich.

Friday, 9 October

From the Church of Our Ladye Star of the Sea, Greenwich, to the Metropolitan Cathedral of St George, Southwark.

The St Wilfrid’s Camino

The annual St Wilfrid’s Camino will be held in the Diocese of Leeds on Friday, 9 October and Saturday, 10 October 2026 – the nearest weekend to St Wilfrid’s feast day. This will offer another walking pilgrimage opportunity in northern England.

This two-day Camino is from Leeds Cathedral to the Church of St Wilfrid, Ripon. More details can be found on the website of the Diocese of Leeds.