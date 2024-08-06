Riots Diocese of Plymouth calls for peace and reconciliation after local violence Church » Dioceses » Diocese of Plymouth calls for peace... Plymouth » »

“We appeal to everyone to turn away from violence and embrace peace and reconciliation”

Canon Paul Cummins, Administrator for the Diocese of Plymouth, has called for everyone to turn away from violence and embrace peace and reconciliation:

“The Southwest of England has long been a place of welcome. Our beautiful countryside and wonderful coast have been havens of peace for generations. We have always welcomed the stranger and offered a place of sanctuary for those fleeing violence and discrimination.

“In the past few days in our diocese, we have witnessed scenes of disorder which have disturbed that peace and brought fear and anxiety to the streets of Weymouth and Plymouth.

“We appeal to everyone to turn away from violence and embrace peace and reconciliation. We reaffirm our solidarity with those of different faiths, races and cultures who have sought refuge in our diocese. This is your home.

“We are grateful for the work of our emergency services in ensuring the safety of all and for all those involved in creating communities of hope, not hate.

“Jesus tells us to ‘treat others as we would like them to treat us’. This is our hope. This is our prayer.”

Local background

The Diocese of Plymouth covers the counties of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset, stretching from Penzance and the Isles of Scilly in the west, to parts of Bournemouth in the east. It is divided into five deaneries: Cornwall, Dorset, Exeter, Plymouth, and Torbay.