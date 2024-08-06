Riots Caritas Social Action Network calls for solidarity and service to triumph over hatred and division CBCEW » Agencies » Caritas Social Action Network calls... Caritas » »

In the aftermath of the scenes of violent disorder across the UK, the Caritas Social Action Network‘s CEO, Raymond Friel, has issued a statement expressing shock at these disturbing events, stating that CSAN stands in solidarity with all victims of violence.

CSAN Statement

At Caritas Social Action Network, we have been shocked and disturbed at the violent scenes of public disorder in many parts of the UK in recent days and the levels of racism, Islamophobia and hatred against those seeking sanctuary in our country.

We grieve with the families of the three young girls tragically killed in Southport whose lives were so brutally cut short and we remember their families in our prayers at this unimaginably difficult time.

We have often seen good coming out of the most horrific circumstances, as people find in themselves their best instincts to repair and build community and stand against the forces of division and hatred. We hope that these tragic events mark a decisive turning away from the politics of hatred and division towards a spirit of solidarity and service.

In the CSAN network, many of our members work in the most disadvantaged communities, seeking to restore human dignity and help to bring agency and hope to people on the margins of society.

In recent years, many of our members have supported people housed in hotels who are seeking asylum or awaiting more suitable accommodation. These people are often very isolated and vulnerable, many of them having fled violence and persecution in their home countries.

We stand in solidarity with all victims of violence, especially with our brothers and sisters seeking asylum, our Muslim brothers and sisters, and indeed with anyone feeling threatened because of who they are or where they are from. May they feel the love and support of their communities, and of those who hear Christ’s call to love the stranger.

Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has commented, “Today, and always, we need to continue to pray, work and stand together for peace in our country. The actions of the few involved in violence stands in stark contrast to the work of charities, church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity. We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days.”

Raymond Friel OBE

CEO, Caritas Social Action Network