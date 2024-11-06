Installation

Statement from the Bishop-elect of Plymouth

Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 @ 4:11 pm
CBCEW » Bishops » » Statement from the Bishop-elect of ...

A statement from the Rt Reverend Philip Moger, Bishop-elect of Plymouth:

“In the very last few days, concerns have been raised of a personal nature to which I must attend immediately. This will take a little time.

“I have therefore agreed with all directly concerned to delay my installation as the new Bishop of Plymouth until these processes have been completed.

“I sincerely regret this delay and offer my apologies to all who are disappointed and inconvenienced. However, it is important that everything is properly in place and due process observed.

“While this process takes place no further comment will be made.”

Bishop McAleenan walks with migrants and refugees

Plymouth’s new Bishop will be a ‘Pilgrim of Hope’ alongside the faithful

Pope Francis appoints Bishop Philip Moger as the new Bishop of Plymouth

Diocese of Plymouth calls for peace and reconciliation after local violence

Archbishop gives thanks for the “gift of two new bishops”

Five bishops attend Catholic Parish Summit 