Statement from the Bishop-elect of Plymouth

A statement from the Rt Reverend Philip Moger, Bishop-elect of Plymouth:

“In the very last few days, concerns have been raised of a personal nature to which I must attend immediately. This will take a little time.

“I have therefore agreed with all directly concerned to delay my installation as the new Bishop of Plymouth until these processes have been completed.

“I sincerely regret this delay and offer my apologies to all who are disappointed and inconvenienced. However, it is important that everything is properly in place and due process observed.

“While this process takes place no further comment will be made.”