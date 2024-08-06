Churches Together in England calls for an end to racism, division and disorder

The Presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE) have issued a statement calling on churches and communities to work together to end racism, division and disorder.

CTE is the national ecumenical organisation that encourages Christian unity and brings together 54 member churches. Cardinal Vincent Nichols is one of its Presidents.

Statement

We are grateful for the immediate response from Churches Together Merseyside Region, committing to support the grieving people of Southport in the wake of the killing of three children and serious injury of others, some of whom remain in a critical condition. We are grateful for the ongoing support local churches and other organisations offer those directly affected by these life-changing events. We continue to hold all concerned in our prayers.

In the wake of the terrible events in Southport, we acknowledge the anger felt by many at these senseless killings. We also acknowledge deep and troubling anxiety about immigration. Regrettably, we have witnessed violent, racist attacks and intimidation on our streets. Mosques have been attacked, hotels housing people seeking asylum set on fire and individuals set upon simply because of the colour of their skin. Racism has no place on our streets or in society and should not be stirred up in communities or online. The police have faced unacceptable levels of violent disorder and rioting in their quest to keep the peace on the streets. We are grateful for the work of the emergency services who put themselves in danger to protect the public. We are grateful for communities who have come together to help with the clear up, demonstrating a determination to serve the good of all.

We are also grateful to the many local churches across the country who provide a place of worship and sanctuary for people and who help build stronger communities through action at the grassroots level, including initiatives like Street Pastors and Response Pastors. Let us all work together to put an end to this violent disorder, restore peace and heal our nation.

CTE Presidents

The Presidents of Churches Together in England are:

Archbishop Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster

Rev Canon Helen Cameron

Moderator of the Free Churches Group

Bishop Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman

CTE President for the Fourth Presidency Group and Head of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain

Bishop Tedroy Powell

CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic President

National Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy UK

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas

CTE President for the Orthodox Churches

Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain)