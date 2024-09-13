Bishops Pope Francis appoints Bishop Philip Moger as the new Bishop of Plymouth CBCEW » Pope Francis appoints Bishop Philip... Bishops » »

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Philip Moger as the new Bishop of Plymouth.

A priest of the Diocese of Leeds for over 40 years, Bishop Moger has, until now, served as an Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark.

Message from Cardinal Vincent Nichols

President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, offered his congratulations:

“I congratulate the Right Reverend Philip Moger on his appointment as the next Bishop of the Diocese of Plymouth. He will bring experience and wisdom to that diocese although his moving is a loss to the Archdiocese of Southwark.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Canon Paul Cummins who has led the diocese over the last two years. I thank him most sincerely for the contributions he has made not only to the Diocese of Plymouth but also to the working of the Bishops’ Conference of England in Wales.”

Message from Archbishop John Wilson

On hearing news of the appointment Archbishop John Wilson, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Southwark, said:

“On behalf of everyone in our Archdiocese of Southwark, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Bishop Philip Moger on his appointment by our Holy Father as the new Bishop of Plymouth.

“Bishop Philip’s many gifts, and his warmth and kindness, have been so very much appreciated during his 18 months with us as an Auxiliary Bishop.

“We thank him for all he has done in Southwark and assure him of our prayers and best wishes for his new ministry. May Christ the Good Shepherd continue to bless him and all those he will serve.”

Message from Bishop Philip Moger

Following the news of his appointment, Bishop Moger said:

“I’m very honoured to be asked by Pope Francis to be the 10th Bishop of this great Diocese of Plymouth. I know that the diocese has been without a bishop for the last two years, so I am very grateful to Canon Paul Cummins, who has administered the diocese during the vacancy so ably and generously, and all who have supported him. I look forward to visiting and getting to know the clergy, religious and lay faithful in this beautiful part of the Lord’s vineyard.

“At the same time. I shall very much miss the Archdiocese of Southwark, where I’ve been privileged to minister for the last 18 months. The Archbishop, my fellow Auxiliary Bishop, clergy, religious and lay faithful quickly took me to themselves and gave me their love, friendship and encouragement.”

Message from Plymouth’s Diocesan Administrator

Canon Paul Cummins said: “We welcome Bishop-elect Philip to the Diocese of Plymouth as our new shepherd. The faith community of the southwest has been well-served by its predecessors, and we are confident that our Bishop-elect will continue their legacy.

“Bishop-elect Philip, you have our full support as you prepare to join us here. We pray that all the saints of the Diocese of Plymouth walk with you each step of the way. Know that a warm welcome and our prayers await you as you take up your new role among God’s people. We look forward to your arrival.”

Episcopal Ordination

The date for Bishop-elect Philip Moger’s Installation as Diocesan Bishop is Saturday 9 November at the Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface, Plymouth.

Brief biography of Bishop-elect Philip Moger

Born in 1955, Bishop-elect Philip Moger grew up in Halifax, Yorkshire. His mother died when he was five and he was raised by his grandmother and father. He began his working life in banking and then entered St Cuthbert’s Seminary at Ushaw in County Durham to begin studies for the priesthood.

He was ordained for the Diocese of Leeds in 1982 and was appointed an assistant priest at St Urban’s, Headingley, also serving as a chaplain to the local school, a Sue Ryder home and a hospital for people with learning difficulties. In 1985 he was appointed to the Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Ilkley to serve the renewal of parishes and schools.

In 1992 he was appointed an assistant at Leeds Cathedral and was also appointed as Vocations Director. He served as bishop’s secretary and as a parish priest in parishes in Bradford and Leeds.

In 2008, he returned to Leeds Cathedral as Dean. He was appointed a Prelate of Honour, with the title Monsignor, and subsequently a Canon of the Cathedral Chapter. He chaired the Diocese of Leeds Liturgical Commission, was Director of Liturgy of the Diocese of Leeds Lourdes Pilgrimage and was also responsible for the liturgies during the Papal Visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Great Britain in 2010.

In September 2020, he took up the appointment as the Rector of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk.

In February 2023, he became an Auxiliary Bishop of Southwark.