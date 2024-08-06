Senior faith leaders stand in solidarity against violence

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference. has joined the Chief Rabbi, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Imam and the Chairman of the Imams National Advisory Board, to speak out against the violence and rioting that has been taking place across the UK.

In a letter to The Times, the faith leaders describe the targeting of mosques, asylum seekers and refugees, as well as violence directed towards the police and private property, as a “stain on our national moral conscience.”

Asserting that every British citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others, the leaders say they will “work with government and all sections of society towards a constructive and compassionate dialogue on immigration and social cohesion.”

The letter was co-signed by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, and Imam Qari Asim from the Imams National Advisory Board.

Full Letter

Sir, Over the last few days we have watched in horror as a small minority has brought hatred, violence and vandalism to towns and cities across the country. We have seen anti-Muslim hatred and the targeting of mosques; asylum seekers and refugees attacked; violence directed towards the police and private property, all of which are a stain on our national moral conscience.

Every British citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others, so that together we can build a cohesive and harmonious society for all.

As faith leaders, we salute the many people who have stepped forward to repair damage and restore their neighbourhoods.

We pledge to work with government and all sections of society towards a constructive and compassionate dialogue on immigration and social cohesion.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis

The Chief Rabbi

The Most Rev Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury

Imam Dr Sayed Razawi

Chief Imam and director general of Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society

Imam Qari Asim

Chairman of Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster