Novena

Day Six- Novena for Life

Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 @ 12:45 pm

Day Six of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we defend the innocence of the unborn and the diginity of Human Life.

icon-home » Our Work » Life Issues » Day for Life » Novena for Life   » Day Six- Novena for Life

Start the novena with this prayer each day, taken from St John Paul II’s concluding comments in his encyclical letter ‘The Gospel of Life’, followed by the daily quote or reflection as set out below and finish with the Glory Be  

Prayer  

O Mary, bright dawn of the new world, 
Mother of the living, to you do we entrust the cause of life.
Look down, O Mother,  
upon the vast numbers of babies not allowed to be born, 
of the poor whose lives are made difficult, 
of men and women who are victims of brutal violence, 
of the elderly and the sick killed by indifference or our of misguided mercy, 

Grant that all who believe in your Son 
may proclaim the Gospel of life with honesty and love 
to the people of our time.

Obtain for them the grace to accept that Gospel as a gift ever new, 
the joy of celebrating it with gratitude throughout their lives 
and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely,  
in order to build, 
together with all people of good will,  
the civilization of truth and love, 
to the praise and glory of God, 
the Creator and love of life. 

Reflection/Quote 

‘Our defence of the innocent unborn, for example, needs to be clear, firm and passionate, for at stakes is the dignity of a human life, which is always sacred and demands love for each person regardless of his or her state of development.’ 

Pope Francis, Gaudete et Exsulatate, 101 

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit,
as it was in the beginning
is now, and ever shall be
world without end. Amen.

Day Seven

Back to Novena main page.

Day Nine – Novena for Life

The final day of our Novena for Life calls on us to never tire of firmly speaking out in defence of life.

Day Eight – Novena for Life

Day Seven – Novena for Life

Day Seven of our Novena for Life calls on us to Stand up for Life; to work and pray against abortion.

Day Three – Novena for Life

Day Three of our Novena for Life sees us reflect on how we will be judged on our treatment of societies weakest members.

Day One – Novena for Life

The first of nine days of prayer and readings to encourage a flourishing of a culture of life and end abortion.

Day Five – Novena for Life

Our fifth day of our Novena for Life explores the protection of nature and it's incompatibility with the justification of abortion.