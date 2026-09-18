CSAN resources – World Day Migrants and Refugees 2026

This year, the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) will be celebrated on Sunday 27 September with the theme ‘Even just one of these children’. To mark the day, CSAN has published an online guide for parishes and catechists.

The guide outlines what Catholic Social Teaching says about migration and offers a Catholic approach to solidarity with migrants and refugees. It also highlights the urgent challenges facing migrant children, unpacking the impact of recent policy changes and proposed legislation, including Earned Settlement and the Immigration and Asylum Bill. The guide invites Catholics to take action and stand alongside children and all those who are on the move as they seek to build a more dignified life for themselves and their families.

CSAN hopes that the resources will be shared with key organisers in your parishes, catechists and communications staff in dioceses across England and Wales.