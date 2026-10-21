Wales Coronation Cross containing relic of the True Cross from Pope Francis passes into Catholic care in Wales  icon-home » CBCEW » International » Countries » Wales » Coronation Cross containing relic o...

The Cross of Wales, the processional cross that led the Coronation procession of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey and contains a relic of the True Cross gifted by Pope Francis, has passed into the care of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia.

The Archbishop of Wales (Church in Wales), the Most Revd Cherry Vann, handed the Cross into the care of Archbishop Mark O’Toole following the national ecumenical Service of Dedication for the Seventh Senedd at Llandaff Cathedral on Tuesday 13 October.

The service, organised by Cytûn – Churches Together in Wales, brought together church leaders, interfaith partners and Members of the Senedd to pray for the new Senedd term ahead of its official opening on 15 October. Archbishop Cherry preached, and Archbishop Mark offered prayers alongside the Bishop of Llandaff and the Bishop of St Davids.

A gift from His Majesty King Charles to mark the centenary of the Church in Wales, the Cross is shared between the Church in Wales and the Catholic Church in Wales as a permanent sign of their common Christian heritage. Pope Francis gave a piece of the True Cross to be included in the Cross, as a personal gift to the King and a sign of ecumenical friendship.

Archbishop Mark O’Toole said: “It is a privilege for us to receive this ecumenical gift given to the people of Wales by King Charles on the occasion of his Coronation. It is made even more precious because it contains a relic of the True Cross, kindly donated by the Holy Father, Pope Francis. The Catholic people of Wales are grateful for the many opportunities this sacred Cross will offer them in contemplating the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus in their lives. It will inspire us to continue our work of healing and reconciliation, for ‘the Cross stands still while the world turns’ (Carthusian Order).”

The Cross will accompany the archdiocese through the seasons of Advent, Christmas, Lent and Easter. It will be at St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff, for Advent and Christmas, and at St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral, Swansea, for Holy Week and Easter. During Lent it will be carried to a series of Station Masses in parishes across the archdiocese.

In a further sign of ecumenical friendship, the Cross will make a short visit to Newport Cathedral of the Church in Wales during this time.