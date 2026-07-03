Columbans install 116 solar panels as part of biodiversity commitment

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A major renewable energy project has been completed at the Solihull headquarters of the Columban Missionaries in Britain, with 116 solar panels now generating clean electricity as part of the charity’s long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.

The new system, which became operational on 9 June 2026, is expected to generate around 52 MWh of renewable electricity each year, reduce the organisation’s reliance on grid electricity by more than 70%, and cut annual carbon emissions by over 7.2 tonnes. Any excess electricity generated will be exported back to the National Grid.

Regional Director for the Columbans in Britain, Fr. John Boles, and Columban Trustee, Fr. Denis Carter, officially switched on the new installation, marking the completion of a project that has been in development for several months.

The solar energy system forms part of a wider programme of environmental improvements at the Columbans’ headquarters in Solihull. In recent years, the charity has planted more than 6,000 native trees, created wildflower meadow areas and introduced beehives, helping to enhance local biodiversity and create habitats for wildlife.

The Columban Missionaries are an international Catholic missionary society working in Britain and around the world. Alongside their overseas mission, the charity is committed to reducing its environmental impact and caring for creation through practical action and education at its headquarters.

Fr. John Boles, Regional Director of the Columban Missionaries in Britain, explains:

“We are delighted to see this project come to fruition. Installing solar panels is one practical way we can reduce our environmental impact and play our part in tackling climate change. Combined with our work to restore biodiversity across our grounds, this investment reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable future. We hope it will encourage others to consider the positive difference that practical environmental action can make.”

The installation was carried out by Philotimo Smart Power Solutions Limited, specialists in commercial solar photovoltaic systems and smart power solutions.

Peter Alder, Founder and Director of Philotimo Smart Power Solutions, said:

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to develop and deliver this milestone installation, assisting the Columbans to accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels. The system will generate around 52 MWh of green electricity each year, reducing the site’s grid electricity consumption by more than 70% and cutting annual CO₂ emissions by over 7.2 tonnes.”

The investment is expected to deliver long-term environmental and financial benefits for the charity while supporting wider efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

As the solar panels begin generating renewable electricity, the Columbans hope the project will encourage other charities, organisations and households to explore practical ways of reducing their own environmental footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.