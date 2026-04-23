King King Charles III sends message to Assisi event on environmental stewardship CBCEW » King Charles III sends message to A... Environment » »

On 22 April, a special event took place at the Sacro Convento of Saint Francis in Assisi to mark the launch of the Italian edition of Harmony, the book written by His Majesty The King.

The British Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher Trott CVO, attended the special event, during which he read a message from His Majesty The King, reflecting on the importance of environmental stewardship and care for creation.

King Charles’ message focused on St Francis, “that, ‘richest of poor men’ who abounded with such insight and spiritual wisdom.”

The King reflected on the environmental challenges which we face today, and encouraged us to take inspiration from the life of St Francis.

“The Saint’s spirituality was imbued with wonder and joy, profoundly attentive to the abundant diversity of creation. In this age, marked by the unprecedented and increasing destruction of our natural world, the inspiration of St Francis is more relevant and more necessary than ever before.”

The event held particular significance also in the context of Their Majesties’ recent State Visit to the Holy See, further underscoring the shared commitment of the United Kingdom and the Holy See to environmental responsibility and protection of the natural world.

The full message can be read below.

Message from His Majesty King Charles III

“In this eight-hundredth anniversary year of his death, I am delighted to join you – albeit, sadly, only in spirit – in your celebrations of St Francis, the poverello of Assisi, that ‘richest of poor men’ who abounded with such insight and spiritual wisdom. Over the subsequent centuries, St Francis has become a symbol of inspiration and hope for Christians of different churches, and even for nonbelievers, with his universal message of the essential harmony of creation. St Francis is a gift for all people of goodwill.

“The Saint’s spirituality was imbued with wonder and joy, profoundly attentive to the abundant diversity of creation. In this age, marked by the unprecedented and increasing destruction of our natural world, the inspiration of St Francis is more relevant and more necessary than ever before.

“In his extraordinary letter, Laudato Si’, the late Pope Francis drew the world’s attention to the devastating and wide-ranging environmental degradation which risks the very survival of our planet. He expounded the Franciscan vision that God’s presence is to be found in the smallest details of creation. We know that the finely woven tapestry of life is undoubtedly one of the greatest marvels of our universe. But crucially, no one element can survive for long in isolation, as Nature is herself rooted in wholeness. With solutions increasingly available, and urgency ever more critical, now is the ideal time to be putting Nature at the centre of our economy.

“Our world is connected by common laws and principles which find expression in mathematical laws, in geometry, physics and above all, in Nature. Nature-based solutions, regenerative practices and circular bioeconomy supply chains can improve economic systems to build, rather than destroy, Natural capital. Just a few of these solutions and practices are presented in my book, ‘Harmony’, published originally in 2010.

“It is wonderful, therefore, to know that Aboca is publishing an Italian translation, to be released in Assisi today. I am especially pleased that the proceeds from the Italian version of ‘Harmony’ will go towards protecting some of the glorious Umbrian terrain, which must have shaped St Francis’s own love of Nature and nourished his spirituality.

“I can only thank each one of you who has worked so hard to bring this event to pass, and who labour daily to nurture Harmony in our world. I pray that you will always draw inspiration from the words of St Francis, that “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.”