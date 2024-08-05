Bishop condemns acts of violence and stands with those supporting migrants and refugees

The Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan, has condemned the riots that have taken place across the UK, saying such violence threatens the values of our society:

“I condemn the appalling violence over the past week, especially that directed at migrants and their places of residence,” said Bishop McAleenan. “They demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country.”

He went on to praise charities, faith groups and volunteers who work in the community to welcome migrants and refugees:

“Today, and always, we need to continue to pray, work and stand together for peace in our country. The actions of the few involved in violence stands in stark contrast to the work of charities, church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity. We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days.”

Bishop McAleenan had a particular message for refugees and those working for the emergency services:

“My prayers are particularly with those who are sheltering in hotels or are feeling threatened. You are loved and welcome here. We all should do what we can to make sure that you feel safe. My prayers are also with the emergency services, who selflessly continue to work despite the risks. Thank you for all that you do in the service of the common good.”

In the aftermath of the horrific Southport attack, Bishop Tom Neylon, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, stood in solidarity with other faith leaders in Merseyside to call for peace.

Like Bishop McAleenan, he too appealed for calm and an end to violence:

“There are non-violent means to resolving issues that we might not agree on in our society, so let’s use those methods to bring about the peace and healing we need at this moment.”

Prayer

Lord, Prince of Peace,

We appeal to your boundless love and mercy.

In the face of violence and turmoil in our country, strengthen our resolve to work for reconciliation and peace within our communities.

Help us not to harden our hearts, to redouble our efforts to welcome the stranger and to reach out to those in need.

Change the hearts and minds of those who seek to fuel unrest and bring us all to live in your kingdom of justice, peace and love.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

By Fr Jonathan Stewart, Diocese of Plymouth