Bishop McAleenan comments on government’s White Paper on immigration

Following the recent publication of the government’s White Paper on immigration, Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, called on the government to reconsider the important role of immigration in shaping our shared history, and highlighted the vital contribution of those in low-wage, low-skilled employment.

Bishop McAleenan said:

“Whilst the Government’s commitment to skills training and education is understandable, I urge the government to carefully consider its approach to so-called ‘low-skilled work’ which is often carried out by those who come from abroad.

“We must remember the words of Pope Francis in Fratelli tutti1, written in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic: ‘…our lives are interwoven with and sustained by ordinary people valiantly shaping the decisive events of our shared history: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, storekeepers and supermarket workers, cleaning personnel, caretakers, transport workers, men and women working to provide essential services and public safety, volunteers, priests and religious… They understood that no one is saved alone.’

“The essential work carried out every day by people in low-paid, low-skilled roles must be recognised and valued. For many migrants, such jobs are the first step on the way to becoming fully integrated into our society. Without their contribution, dedication and hard work, our hospitals, schools, and care homes might not be able to function. The Catholic Church in England and Wales has been enriched by migrants throughout its recent history. Our ethnic chaplaincies, eparchies and schools have been models of integration.

“I also appeal to our political leaders, of all parties, whom we have entrusted with shaping the future of our country, to refrain from using rhetoric that risks sowing mistrust, fear, or division. Such language is unhelpful and serves only to create unnecessary fractures within our communities.

“To our Catholic community and all people of goodwill, I encourage you to welcome migrants into your communities with open hearts, offering friendship and support. In doing so, we help ensure that no one is left behind, undervalued or made to feel isolated.”

1 Encyclical Letter Fratelli tutti, Pope Francis, §45