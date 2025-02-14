Address root causes of forced migration, says Bishop McAleenan about proposed legislation

Following the second reading of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill on Tuesday, 11 February, Bishop Paul McAleenan urged the government to address the root causes that force many to make dangerous journeys in search of safety.

Bishop McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, said:

“Sadly, this government’s approach to immigration and asylum seems very similar to that of the previous one. As before, this bill seems to favour criminalisation over compassion and protection.

“We know of the fragile state of the world today; wars, conflicts and other factors which motivate or force people to flee their homeland are not decreasing. In the absence of safe and legal routes, as has been said many times before, the afflicted and persecuted are left with no choice other than to risk dangerous journeys.

“The new government has done little to address the lack of safe and legal routes – genuine alternatives remain unavailable. Instead, the government has proposed even harsher measures, such as expansion of detention powers and reduced protection for survivors of trafficking and modern slavery.”

Bishop McAleenan continued:

“While the ambition to combat exploitative gangs and human trafficking is certainly welcome, it is difficult to see how measures that criminalise asylum seekers will achieve these aims. A distinction must be made between victims and those who profit from their vulnerability.

“Some of the proposed measures will increase the hardship of those who have been exploited. Relief, not presenting further difficulties, should be the government’s priority. With this bill, will refugees ever have the opportunity to find safety? We must resist closing the door of hope on asylum seekers and refugees.

Bishop McAleenan concluded:

“I urge the government to reconsider its approach and instead focus on addressing the real drivers of forced migration, ensuring access to safe routes and upholding the fundamental principles of compassion.

“The words of Pope Francis are perpetual: ‘Every migrant has a name, a face and a story.’”